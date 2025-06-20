Inclusive summer activities hub launches in Crawley for young adults with complex needs

This summer, local families will have a new inclusive space to turn to as PA Services for You launches its Summer Activities Hub — a vibrant weekday programme designed specifically for young adults with learning disabilities, autism, and complex needs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Monday 28th July through August, the Hub offers a safe and welcoming environment in the heart of Crawley, where attendees can enjoy structured, supported sessions including yoga, art, crafts, music, games, and social time.

Each activity is delivered by experienced support staff, with full accessibility and flexible attendance options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This hub is all about giving young adults the opportunity to connect, grow and enjoy their summer in a space that truly understands their needs,” says Lucy Walker, Managing Director of PA Services for You. “We’re proud to be offering something that supports families and empowers young people in equal measure.”

A warm welcome awaits at our Summer Hub in the heart of Crawley

The Hub also features a dedicated sensory room, offering a calming space for individuals who need quiet time, sensory regulation, or a break from group activity, ensuring the environment supports a wide range of sensory and emotional needs. The sensory room is available to book for 45 minutes sessions.

To book an activity or the sensory room please call 01293 425279 or email Hub@ timeforyoupaservices.co.uk

About PA Services for You

PA Services for You provides personalised at-home care and inclusive community support for young adults across Sussex and Surrey. Their mission is to support independence, confidence, and connection — with care rooted in trust, dignity and respect.