International Women's Day Event at the Jubilee Library, Brighton

"The Power of Women in Global Peace Building" is the theme chosen for an upcoming event in Brighton to commemorate International Women's Day.

Last Saturday, Sussex-based non-profit, Diversity Resource International (DRI) C.I.C., and the Jubilee Library unveiled the photographic exhibition "Eritrean Women at War for Freedom". This powerful set of photographs was revealed for the first time in Lewes last year, with over 100 individuals visiting the Lewes Depot to see them.

On the 8th of March, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, the Jubilee Library in Brighton will be hosting a panel discussion with 4 remarkable women to discuss the topic of "The Power of Women in Global Peace Building".

This will be a very special event with panellists Mebrak Ghebreweldi, Jenny Engledow, Dr Aijuan Wang, and Rawaa Ibrahim.

The Power of Women in Global Peace Building Flyer

Mebrak Ghebreweldi is the Co-founder and Director of Vandu Languages and DRI. She was a barefoot doctor and Morse code radio operator during Eritrea’s War for Independence. She is a well-regarded public speaker, facilitator, business start-up mentor and coach.

Jenny Engledow was a figure at Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp throughout its entire existence. She is now a local branch secretary and national executive member for the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Dr Aijuan Wang is an expert in energy economics, electricity markets, artificial intelligence and business modelling. In the past two decades, she has led many multi-disciplinary projects worldwide. She has a particular interest in war prevention and the role of women in post-war reconstruction.

Rawaa Ibrahim was a leader in the Sudanese Women’s Movement. She fought against military government discrimination against women. She now leads on the international ‘1000 Women Can Make International Peace’ project and she is an active volunteer at We Are The Tree C.I.C.

To book your free tickets, please email [email protected].

The Eritrean Women at War for Freedom photographic exhibition will be free to visit at the library until the 31st of March, 2025.

If you have any questions or would like to book a space in another way, please feel free to contact the Jubilee Library by phone at 01273296952.

You can also contact DRI by email [email protected] or by phone/WhatsApp at 07586340592.