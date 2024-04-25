Invitation from Eastbourne Cultural Involvement Group
Diversity Resource International (DRI) is inviting community members and representatives to our second annual meeting to influence change in Eastbourne by sharing their thoughts, ideas and concerns, and create new opportunities together.
This meeting will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 6pm at Eastbourne Town Hall. We will be joined by representatives from Citizen's Advice, Women's Interfaith Network, and South Downs Health and Care to provide further information about the upcoming opportunities and events in the local area.
Refreshments will be provided on the day and street parking is available near Town Hall.
Disclaimer: Please sign up for the waitlist when available or email [email protected] for a space. This ECIG meeting can accommodate up to 40 people at the Eastbourne Town Hall.