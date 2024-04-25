Invitation from Eastbourne Cultural Involvement Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This meeting will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 6pm at Eastbourne Town Hall. We will be joined by representatives from Citizen's Advice, Women's Interfaith Network, and South Downs Health and Care to provide further information about the upcoming opportunities and events in the local area.

Refreshments will be provided on the day and street parking is available near Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...