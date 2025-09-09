It Ain’t Over… ’Til the Fatboy Sings- An Intimate Evening with Norman Cook at the Theatre Royal, Brighton

Almost three decades later, Norman’s star still shines brightly. His music has travelled everywhere from Glastonbury to Ibiza to Rio de Janeiro, his videos have redefined what a pop promo can be, and his live sets have pulled crowds of a quarter of a million to the seafront in his adopted hometown. Yet for all the fame, awards, and acclaim, Norman Cook remains grounded: a Brightonian by choice, a supporter of countless charities, and a lifelong fan of Brighton & Hove Albion.

On Tuesday 14th October 2025, he returns to the spotlight in a different guise. At Brighton’s Theatre Royal, Norman will swap decks for dialogue in a special one-night event to mark the release of his first book, It Ain’t Over… ’Til the Fatboy Sings. Hosted by broadcaster Guy Lloyd, it promises an intimate evening of stories, laughter, music memories, and audience questions, all set within one of the city’s most beautiful venues.

Four Decades of Beats and Breakthroughs

Norman Cook’s career is nothing short of extraordinary. From his earliest days as bass player for The Housemartins — the Hull-based band who topped the charts with Caravan of Love — through the genre-blending escapades of Beats International and Freakpower, Norman has never been afraid to experiment. By the late 1990s, under the name Fatboy Slim, he was at the centre of a new sound: big beat.

Tracks such as The Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Trippin, and Right Here, Right Nowweren’t just hits; they were cultural moments, soundtracking adverts, football matches, and dancefloors across the globe. Norman’s cheeky irreverence came through in every sample and every remix, while his ability to turn chaos into brilliance marked him out as a true innovator.

And then came the visuals. Who could forget Christopher Walken dancing through an empty hotel in the Spike Jonze-directed Weapon of Choice? Or the homemade charm of the Praise You video, featuring the fictional Torrance Community Dance Group? These weren’t just add-ons to the music; they became part of the story, part of what made Fatboy Slim an international phenomenon.

The Book: A Life in Pages

Now, for the first time, Norman is telling that story in book form. It Ain’t Over… ’Til the Fatboy Sings is no ordinary autobiography. It is part scrapbook, part photo album, part art project — a kaleidoscopic collection of memories, memorabilia, and moments from across a 40-year career.

Unpublished photographs, backstage chaos, award-show antics, fan art, rare posters, and personal notes combine to create a portrait of an artist who has never done things the conventional way. Readers can expect surprises too: the VHS tape that set Norman on his path, the strange connection between him and a former Prime Minister, and even the story of a household item that somehow came to bear his name.

“It’ll be nice to get up close and personal with the audience in a beautiful setting and to share some of my stories from what’s been a rollercoaster career; there’s a lot to unpack, so strap yourselves in!” Norman says.

Beyond the Music: Charity and Community

For all the global recognition, Norman has never turned his back on community. Over the years he has lent his name, time, and energy to countless charitable causes — from local children’s charities to national campaigns. He has performed at fundraising concerts, donated items for auctions, and supported organisations that reflect his values of inclusivity, creativity, and care for others.

One of his proudest affiliations remains with Brighton & Hove Albion. A loyal Seagulls fan, Norman has stood by the club through relegations, financial struggles, and triumphs alike. His presence in the stands is a reminder that however international his career may be, his heart has always remained in Sussex.

That balance — between global stardom and local loyalty — is part of what makes Norman unique. He has lived the excesses of international touring, played the world’s biggest stages, yet still pops into the shops on Western Road or cycles down the seafront like any other Brighton resident.

The Man Behind the Madness

Part of Norman’s enduring appeal is that he has never allowed fame to consume him. Friends and collaborators often speak of his humility, his curiosity, and his ever-present sense of humour. He has always been willing to laugh at himself — whether dressing up in a Hawaiian shirt for a music video or spinning an impromptu set in an unexpected venue.

Yet beneath that lightness lies a sharp musical mind. Norman is a collector of sounds, a master of samples, a man who can hear rhythm where others hear noise. His love of vinyl remains undimmed, his passion for unearthing forgotten records as strong as ever.

This Theatre Royal event offers a rare opportunity to see that side of him — not the performer whipping up a festival crowd, but the storyteller, the archivist of his own remarkable life. With Guy Lloyd steering the conversation, audiences can expect candour, laughter, and maybe the odd revelation or two.

A Setting Worthy of the Occasion

Theatre Royal Brighton, with its chandeliers, gilt balconies, and intimate scale, is the ideal venue for such an evening. For over 200 years, it has welcomed legends of stage and screen. On 14th October, it will host a different kind of performance: a dialogue between a global superstar and the city he loves.

The contrast is striking. Norman has played to vast fields of festival-goers and filled seafronts with ravers, yet here he will sit in a Victorian theatre, speaking directly to an audience of just over 900. It is a reminder that sometimes the most powerful performances are not the loudest, but the most personal.

Tickets and Access

Tickets begin at £32.50, with the option to add a signed copy of It Ain’t Over… ’Til the Fatboy Sings for £35. For fans seeking the full experience, a £79.50 VIP package includes front-row seating, early access to the venue, an on-stage reception with Norman, a Fatboy Slim x Unbarred beer, and a limited-edition merchandise bundle.

More Than Nostalgia

While the event will inevitably stir memories of dancefloors past, it is not simply about nostalgia. It is about celebrating longevity, resilience, and creativity. Norman Cook has been at the heart of music for four decades, yet continues to reinvent himself, surprise his audiences, and give back to the communities he cares about.

From his early days with The Housemartins to the birth of big beat, from international superstardom to local charity work, Norman’s story is one of reinvention without pretension. This book and this event capture that spirit.

One Night Only

For Brighton, this is more than just another book launch. It is a celebration of one of the city’s most beloved residents, a man who has taken its name to the world and brought the world to its beaches. It is a chance to hear stories never told before, to reflect on four decades of music and mischief, and to recognise the charitable and community-minded side of a global star.

Cook is not just Fatboy Slim. He is a pioneer, a family man, a philanthropist, a football fan, a great mate and above all, a Brightonian. On 14th October, he invites the city — and beyond — to join him for an evening that promises to be intimate, surprising, and unforgettable.

