On Saturday, June 3, St Michael’s Hospice held their first Summer Strawberry Fair in the hospice gardens. The event took place from 10am–1pm and everyone enjoyed browsing through the stalls, purchasing pre-loved items, listening to live music and digging into some fresh strawberries.

Summer Strawberry Fair

Laura Sully, senior community and events fundraiser, said; “The sun was shining and we had a very busy day with people taking part in the raffle, tombola’s and enjoying cakes that were very kindly donated by our volunteers.

“We enjoyed music from local supporters Jiggery Pokery and even had some balloon fun for the children to enjoy – with thanks to Danny the Idiot.

“We would like say a huge thank you to J&F Fruiterers Ltd and St Leonards Grocery for their strawberry donations, our volunteers and employees for their generous donations and making sure everyone had fun and to everyone who visited and made the event a success.

“We raised a fantastic £1,348!”

The hospice welcomes everyone to join them at the Autumn Fair on Saturday, September 2, from 10am-2pm, at the hospice for more fun and entertainment.