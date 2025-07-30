Janet Street-Porter Off The Leash - Loose Women Star Announces First Solo Tour Since 2006
From a bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie to a National Treasure, Janet Street-Porter's life (and language) has always been colourful. As a broadcaster, television executive and newspaper editor she was at the forefront of some of Britain's most enduring cultural moments.
Now, in 2025 she finds herself with a senior railcard and 4 ex-husbands. The nation's favourite pissed-off pensioner brings comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure, a tour de force rant against growing old gracefully. Often imitated but rarely equalled, in the words of her good friend Elton, "the bitch is back"!
Experience Janet Street-Porter live and undiluted where she talks about her remarkable PASSIONS and NUMEROUS dislikes! The audience will also have the chance to ask Janet questions about her incredible life.
“Hold on to your hats! This show will be pretty cathartic for me- a deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television - from my tormented relationship with my mum to what really happens when a relationship runs out of steam. I'll be brutally honest about the highs and lows of a helter skelter life well lived. And it's not over yet!” JANET STREET-PORTER
‘Janet Street-Porter Off The Leash’ tour will be at EAST GRINSTEAD - Chequer Mead Theatre, 17 September & WORTHING - Connaught Theatre, 19 September. For tickets / more information go to http://www.janetstreetporter.com/tour
Janet’s autobiographies are available from all good bookshops from 28th August.