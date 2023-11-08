Jet-setting dogs festival Goodwoof announces theme for Barkitecture kennel design competition

Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare announces Barkitecture theme ahead of next year’s event with Kevin McCloud MBE to return to lead the judging panel in 2024.Goodwoof takes place Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May. Early bird tickets are now on sale at goodwood.com

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goodwood is delighted to announce the theme for Barkitecture – Britain’s leading kennel design competition – at Goodwoof next year. Curated by Kevin McCloud MBE and The Duke of Richmond, Barkitecture will return with an array of unique and outstanding kennel designs as world-renowned architects turn their talents to creating the perfect home for our four-legged companions.

The theme for next year’s competition is Lounge Access: For the Jet-Setting Dog, with architects challenged to design a kennel that creates a sense of calm and tranquillity for dogs accompanying us on our travels. Now more than ever – whether short or long haul – our jet-setting pets are becoming frequent travellers on planes, trains, bikes and automobiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The journey is just as important as the destination when it comes to the consideration for creature comforts. The design must provide the ultimate environment for a dog to travel in both style and safety, with all kennels being auctioned by Bonhams at Goodwoof on Sunday 19 May.

Barkitecture kennel design competition at Goodwoof.

Judged by designer and television presenter Kevin McCloud MBE and comedian Bill Bailey in 2023, the competition – where architects designed the ultimate retreat for the ‘office dog’ - was won by Gianni Botsford Architects with ‘BASK’, which fetched £900 at auction. Previous architects involved in the kennel design competition have included; Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects – 2022 winners – Foster + Partners Architectural design and engineering, Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson and Sebastian Conran Associates, to name but a few.

The competition raised a total of £26,050 for Goodwoof’s charity partnerPets As Therapy in 2023 as 13 kennels went under the hammer during the Bonhams Auction. Next year the competition and auction hopes to build on this fundraising success as the event raises money for Goodwoof’s new charity partner,Jai Dog Rescue, which provides a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of stray dogs seeking sanctuary in Thailand.

The Duke of Richmond, said “Goodwoof is a dog event like no other - and the only place you will find world-renowned architects using their skills and expertise to create unique kennels for our canine companions. I’m incredibly grateful to all the practices who enter into the competition with such great enthusiasm, and to our auction partner Bonhams, who help us raise important funds for our event charity each year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The canine clientele at Goodwoof 2024 can also enjoy the Action Sports Arena, Chien Charmant – the conours d’elegance for the dog world – the Fastest Dog Competition, Fido’s Lido, world-class experts at Field and Trail and the Have-A-Go area – the best place to teach an old dog new tricks.