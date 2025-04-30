Join Plaistow Preschool's maypole fete - a celebration of heritage and community
This May Bank Holiday, Plaistow Village Green will come alive with colour, music, and tradition as Plaistow Preschool hosts its annual Maypole Fete, proudly sponsored by local businesses Premier Treecare & Conservation Ltd, Shower Power, Savills, and Nicholls. The fete celebrates British heritage with a special nod to the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The highlight of the day will be the preschoolers’ charming maypole dancing, a centuries-old tradition that symbolises community spirit and renewal.
What’s On:
• Traditional Maypole Dancing
• BBQ Bar, Cakes, Sweets & Refreshments
• Dog Show
• Raffle with Exciting Prizes
• Live Music & Games
This fun-filled family event also supports rural businesses, with local food producers and artisans showcasing their goods. Proceeds will go towards supporting Plaistow Preschool and its mission to nurture young minds in our community.
Event Details:
• Date: Monday, 5th May 2025
• Time: 12 PM – 4 PM
• Location: Plaistow Village Green
Let’s come together to honour our traditions and make this Bank Holiday unforgettable!