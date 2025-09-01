Join Sussex Wildlife Trust for a free screening of Ocean with David Attenborough, at AudioActive in Worthing, followed by a live Q&A.

By Richard Cobden
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 08:28 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:44 BST
Ocean with David Attenborough is a message of hope - revealing 100 years of incredible ocean discovery and why there’s nowhere more important for all life on Earth than the ocean.

During David Attenborough’s lifetime, our ocean has gone from a complete mystery to what we now know is the most important place on Earth. Through spectacular sequences, including coral reefs, kelp forests, mangroves, and the open ocean, the film shows the vital role of the ocean in supporting and sustaining all life on Earth. It shows how our future is intertwined with the health of the ocean. If we save the sea, we save our world.

Most Popular

After the film there will be a Q&A session for an opportunity to ask questions about issues raised in the film with staff from Sussex Wildlife Trust marine team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The free screening will take place at AudioActive Worthing, at 6pm on Thursday 18 September 2025

This is a free event but booking in advance is essential. Book here: Ocean with David Attenborough: Film Screening with Sussex Wildlife Trust Registration

Related topics:David AttenboroughEarth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice