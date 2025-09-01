Join Sussex Wildlife Trust for a free screening of Ocean with David Attenborough, at AudioActive in Worthing, followed by a live Q&A.
During David Attenborough’s lifetime, our ocean has gone from a complete mystery to what we now know is the most important place on Earth. Through spectacular sequences, including coral reefs, kelp forests, mangroves, and the open ocean, the film shows the vital role of the ocean in supporting and sustaining all life on Earth. It shows how our future is intertwined with the health of the ocean. If we save the sea, we save our world.
After the film there will be a Q&A session for an opportunity to ask questions about issues raised in the film with staff from Sussex Wildlife Trust marine team.
The free screening will take place at AudioActive Worthing, at 6pm on Thursday 18 September 2025
This is a free event but booking in advance is essential. Book here: Ocean with David Attenborough: Film Screening with Sussex Wildlife Trust Registration