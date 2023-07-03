Join us for Eastbourne's monthly Community Cinema

A call out to all film lovers to join us for the Crossing The Screen Film Festival Community Cinema evening held on the last Thursday of each month.

Crossing the Screen Community Cinema Evening - June 23

Running for the last six months, we are looking to build our core audience. Each month there is a screening of an independent film on a wide range of subjects:- the climate emergency; women film directors evening with short films on various social justice issues; an Iranian fiction drama film; the NHS.

The evening includes a post film discussion, a chance for our Eastbourne community to explore the issues together. The discussion is introduced by a panel of people associated with subject of the film. And, whenever possible, the director of the film has joined us for Q and A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The June’s screening was ‘My Extinction’ by film-maker Josh Appignanesi, about his journey in becoming a climate activist. Thank you to the panellists Cllr Dirk Campbell (Lewes) and XR activist; Cllr Jim Murray and Sustainability lead (Eastbourne); and Mike Munson, Eastbourne Green Party and climate activist.

The message of the film? As the film maker’s lived experience to becoming a climate activist, it follows him from being angry in traffic held up by activism, through being cynical about what can be achieved, to gradually becoming emotionally and practically engaged. So, it wasn’t a sanctimonious lecture “I’m a better activist than you” etc. We see his doubts, his insecurities, warts and all.

The parting shot of this film was a simple invitation to join in. No judgement. Just, please, do what you can as soon as you can for #ClimateJusticeNow

And the invitation here is for Eastbourne people to join us for our town’s cinema evening and be part of exploring a whole range of issues as a community. Leading, perhaps, hopefully to becoming engaged in the various community action groups. (No pressure here. Promise).

For more information please contact:-

Or follow us on Facebook 🙂

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a list of environmental, climate and social justice groups please see Eastbourne Solidarity website and Facebook.

Domenico Della Valle