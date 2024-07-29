Join Us for Rightfest: A Charity Fun Day to Support Mental Health
Family Fun and Local Business Networking
Rightfest promises a day filled with exciting activities for families, friends, and the local community. Attendees will enjoy games, children’s entertainment, live performances, delicious food, and much more.
The event also offers local businesses a platform to connect, network, and grow. Stallholders and local businesses can showcase and sell their products to the public and participate through sponsorship and advertising opportunities.
Why We Chose Mind
Rightbuild & Maintenance Ltd, a local building and maintenance company, is proud to support Mind, a prominent mental health charity. Toby Gilbert, Managing Director, emphasized the importance of mental health awareness, particularly in the predominantly male building and construction industry.
"Over the years, we have witnessed significant changes in the conversation around mental health within the building trade. Additionally, we have seen an increase in the number of small businesses struggling or closing since the pandemic. In response, we have organised Rightfest to unite the local community, support small businesses, and provide a fun-filled day for families and friends."
Event Highlights
- Children’s Entertainment: Funfair, face painting, and henna tattoos.
- Food and Drinks: Tasty street food stalls featuring Morleys BBQ, Wicked Burgers, Wild Tiger Eats, Lucknow 2 London, and Pizza Oven. Drinks by Bennetts Bar & Thirsty Darlings.
- Activities: Giant bouncy castle, inflatable slide, and market stalls selling various products.
- Live Entertainment: DJ Rugga D from Crawley Radio, Jodie from Rhythm and Sole, The Wes Lucas Band, Irish Dance School, and VC Dance Academy.
- Youth Football Tournament: Hosted by Elite Development with teams from Sussex and Surrey.
- Charity Auction: Prizes include signed football memorabilia, Crystal Palace tickets, handcrafted oak table, weekend in Selsey, and beauty vouchers.
How to Get Involved
Local businesses and individuals can participate in several ways:
- Attend the Event: Tickets are £1 and can be purchased on the gate or via Eventbrite.
- Advertise or Sponsor: Opportunities are available for advertising in the event program and sponsoring the event.
- Donate: Contribute prizes for the charity auction.
- Volunteer: Contact Naomi at [email protected] to help on the day.
