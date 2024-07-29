Join Us for Rightfest: A Charity Fun Day to Support Mental Health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rightbuild & Maintenance Ltd are thrilled to announce Rightfest, our big charity fun day in support of Mind, a leading mental health charity. The event will take place on Saturday, August 10, from 12pm to 5pm at Oakwood Football Club in Crawley.

Family Fun and Local Business Networking

Rightfest promises a day filled with exciting activities for families, friends, and the local community. Attendees will enjoy games, children’s entertainment, live performances, delicious food, and much more.

The event also offers local businesses a platform to connect, network, and grow. Stallholders and local businesses can showcase and sell their products to the public and participate through sponsorship and advertising opportunities.

Join us for our Charity Fun Day in support of Mind!

Why We Chose Mind

Rightbuild & Maintenance Ltd, a local building and maintenance company, is proud to support Mind, a prominent mental health charity. Toby Gilbert, Managing Director, emphasized the importance of mental health awareness, particularly in the predominantly male building and construction industry.

"Over the years, we have witnessed significant changes in the conversation around mental health within the building trade. Additionally, we have seen an increase in the number of small businesses struggling or closing since the pandemic. In response, we have organised Rightfest to unite the local community, support small businesses, and provide a fun-filled day for families and friends."

Event Highlights

Children’s Entertainment : Funfair, face painting, and henna tattoos.

: Funfair, face painting, and henna tattoos. Food and Drinks : Tasty street food stalls featuring Morleys BBQ, Wicked Burgers, Wild Tiger Eats, Lucknow 2 London, and Pizza Oven. Drinks by Bennetts Bar & Thirsty Darlings.

: Tasty street food stalls featuring Morleys BBQ, Wicked Burgers, Wild Tiger Eats, Lucknow 2 London, and Pizza Oven. Drinks by Bennetts Bar & Thirsty Darlings. Activities : Giant bouncy castle, inflatable slide, and market stalls selling various products.

: Giant bouncy castle, inflatable slide, and market stalls selling various products. Live Entertainment : DJ Rugga D from Crawley Radio, Jodie from Rhythm and Sole, The Wes Lucas Band, Irish Dance School, and VC Dance Academy.

: DJ Rugga D from Crawley Radio, Jodie from Rhythm and Sole, The Wes Lucas Band, Irish Dance School, and VC Dance Academy. Youth Football Tournament : Hosted by Elite Development with teams from Sussex and Surrey.

: Hosted by Elite Development with teams from Sussex and Surrey. Charity Auction: Prizes include signed football memorabilia, Crystal Palace tickets, handcrafted oak table, weekend in Selsey, and beauty vouchers.

How to Get Involved

Local businesses and individuals can participate in several ways: