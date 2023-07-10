'Just like that!' Recreating Tommy Cooper’s magic at White Rock Hastings

A one-man show celebrating one of Britain’s best entertainers is coming to the White Rock Theatre this July.

The Very Best of Tommy Cooper is written, produced, and performed by West End star Daniel Taylor and was hailed one of the top ten attractions at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Danny steps into Tommy’s gigantic shoes to bring the comic genius back to life by recapturing his trademark mayhem and misfiring magic.

With the blessings of Tommy Cooper’s daughter Vicky, the show features the fez-wearing comedian’s one-liners, wordplay, and celebrated tricks including Glass/Bottle, Dappy Duck, Spot the Dog and Jar/Spoon.

Danny says: “Tommy was given that wonderful and rare gift to make people laugh, often by simply standing there.

Danny Taylor as Tommy Cooper

“His most-loved routines draw on an innocent sense of humour that appeals to all ages and still stands the test of time.”

It’s nearly 40 years since Tommy passed away on stage after a heart attack during a segment on the TV show Live from Her Majesty's. Danny is raising money and awareness on tour to help install defibrillators in every performing venue across the UK.

The show is on Saturday 15 July at White Rock Theatre, Hastings at 7.30pm.

