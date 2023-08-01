K2 Business Expo is on in Crawley in September

Join us at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley, Sussex, for an extraordinary event where every business and community group is welcome. This is your chance to shine!

In our retail zone, you'll have the perfect platform to promote your services and captivate the local business community, showing off what you do and encouraging businesses to buy locally. Looking to network with like-minded professionals? Our B2B zone provides a vibrant atmosphere to showcase your products and services and establish valuable connections. Don't miss this prime networking opportunity!

If you provide essential business services, such as legal advice, accounting, telecoms, IT support, or HR solutions, EA Expos is the ideal platform to showcase your expertise and connect with potential clients. We welcome wellness-focused businesses too, including fitness centers, health practitioners, and providers of natural products, as the importance of holistic well-being continues to rise.

Tradespeople, this is your chance to meet local businesses in need of your specialised skills. Whether you offer cleaning services or plumbing expertise, join us and build valuable partnerships in the trades zone. Additionally, we encourage companies to embrace corporate social responsibility. Align your values with real action by participating in our community zone and connect with businesses eager to make a positive impact.

Join Us at K2 Business Expo