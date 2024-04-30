Kidical Mass comes to Eastbourne
Meeting at the Dolphin water fountain, in Eastbourne's Gildredge Park the ride will, as usual, have experienced bike marshals, to keep the children safe. Plus this year there will be a puppet show, a ‘band on a bike‘ and an art installation
The puppet show starts at 1.30pm and the ride at 2pm. Those taking part should were helmets and ideally wear a ‘watery theme’ with slogans, so perhaps something blue.
Eastbourne has very poor infrastructure for cycling, scooting and wheeling. Apart from small children on the footways, very few children are able to skoot or cycle to school, due to the traffic levels. In fact as congestion has worsened the County Council has built nothing, in the last four years, for cycling.
The exception is the shared path from Polegate to Firle, along the A27, built by National Highways. This showed what can be done when there is a will to deliver.
If you want your children to be able to cycle around town, then come and join in or turn up to support the ride. It is not just here as many other local towns and cities hold similar Kidical events.
Sorry but on previous rides it was found balance bikes and kid-scooters are not really able to cover the route.
As the event gets nearer there will be more information and relevant updates on Bespoke's Facebook and X feeds. Everybody is welcome!