Latest news from Bognor Regis Men’s Probus Club
Report of July Meeting
Mark Trasler, our guest speaker on July 16th, was able to give us a first-hand account of life on HM Hospital Ship Uganda during the 15 weeks of the Falklands Conflict in 1982 because he was there. When war broke out, he was a Petty Officer on Gibraltar, and Uganda was a cruise ship taking tours of schoolchildren around the Med. In two weeks, the ship was repurposed as a Hospital Ship, including landing space for a helicopter, ready for the long voyage out to the South Atlantic. Over the course of the ensuing months, over 700 servicemen and even a few Argentinians were cared for. The nearest neutral port was Montevideo, about 2000km away. Some casualties were flown there for repatriation, but most were treated on the ship. It was a tiring intense period of service. Mark was a young serviceman, doing nursing duties; he had put his courtship on hold for a few months, and he was glad when it was all over and could get back to Gibraltar to arrange his wedding. Information about casualties was kept quiet during the conflict: it is only recently that Mark has started telling the story.
https://probusclub.net/bognorregis/