Latest news from Bognor Regis Men’s Probus Club

Wednesday September 17th. Bognor Golf Club. Lunch 12.30pm. Dr James Taylor FRSA: Humorous Postcards. James has been collecting humorous postcards for more than 45 years. In this talk he will show how they have not only entertained and inspired but also motivated and lifted up the spirits. New members are always assured of a warm welcome and are invited to come along and try the club. Please contact Guy Ashby 01243 584042 or Bill Page 01243 841246.

Mark Trasler, our guest speaker on July 16th, was able to give us a first-hand account of life on HM Hospital Ship Uganda during the 15 weeks of the Falklands Conflict in 1982 because he was there. When war broke out, he was a Petty Officer on Gibraltar, and Uganda was a cruise ship taking tours of schoolchildren around the Med. In two weeks, the ship was repurposed as a Hospital Ship, including landing space for a helicopter, ready for the long voyage out to the South Atlantic. Over the course of the ensuing months, over 700 servicemen and even a few Argentinians were cared for. The nearest neutral port was Montevideo, about 2000km away. Some casualties were flown there for repatriation, but most were treated on the ship. It was a tiring intense period of service. Mark was a young serviceman, doing nursing duties; he had put his courtship on hold for a few months, and he was glad when it was all over and could get back to Gibraltar to arrange his wedding. Information about casualties was kept quiet during the conflict: it is only recently that Mark has started telling the story.