Latest news from Bognor Regis Men’s Probus Club

John McCrae’s 1915 poem In Flanders Fields seems especially relevant as we approach Remembrance Sunday 2025.
In Flanders Fields, the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place: and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead, short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch: be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
In September we had a very interesting talk on Gannets by Ian Goodall, President of Arundel Probus, who stood in, at short notice, due to a change in the date of the meeting.
Ian started by identifying the Gannets’ habitat on Bass Rock. The Firth of Forth contains the islands of Fidra, Lamb, Craigleith and Bass Rock which are easily reached by boat from North Berwick. Bass Rock houses more than 150,000 Northern Gannets during their breeding season.
Ian grew up in North Berwick and has an amazing knowledge of the birds and the Bass Rock itself. Although visitor numbers are restricted, he has been fortunate to visit on several occasions which has allowed him to take lots of photographs. He has compiled these in his wonderful book, Glorious Gannets, the Bass Rock and North Berwick: A Photographer's Dream. This is full of fantastic pictures of the birds and the island, a joy to see.
