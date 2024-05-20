Lend a hand, make a change. Join Age UK East Sussex in The Big Help Out 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Big Help Out is back! This June some of the country’s best-known charities are coming together to encourage people to sign up to volunteer to help their local communities.

Age UK East Sussex is one of those joining the initiative, which takes place between Friday, June 7 and Sunday, June 9, and we are inviting residents of East Sussex to try their hand at volunteering across a variety of roles.

We are reliant on volunteers who help provide vital support to local older people, often at a time in their lives when they need help the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than seven million people overall took part in last year’s Big Help Out - getting together to volunteer, and to make a difference in their local area – and organisers have launched the 2024 edition with support from His Majesty the King.

Tell us your stories.

As well as providing much-needed support, volunteering also enables people to gain valuable new skills, confidence, experiences and friends. Age UK East Sussex offers many services, which means there are countless opportunities available, some of which include:

Volunteering as a Befriender

We'd love you to be part of our Team and help support older persons in East Sussex. As a Befriender Volunteer, you will be making sure that older people can access the services they require and making the County a great place to grow old.

Macmillan Home Support Volunteers

Our Macmillan Home Support volunteers enable people diagnosed with cancer to access timely and practical support in their homes. As a Volunteer within this role, you’ll get a chance to meet new people and be part of an amazing team.

Social Prescriber Volunteers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our team of Social Prescriber volunteers work closely alongside our employed colleagues, doctors and nurses in GP surgeries. You will be working with our Social Prescribing Team to support people over 50 to engage with local services.

Join an Age UK East Sussex Shop Team

Our five Shops and two Furniture Stores help raise vital funds for the Charity’s work and services, and we depend on the support and dedication of volunteers.

Volunteer for our Information & Advice Line

Our Information and Advice service based in Hastings, provides information and advice to older people in East Sussex. You will be supporting us with administrative support and assisting with client enquiries.

To learn more about volunteering opportunities with Age UK East Sussex, simply pop in for a chat, a cuppa and a cake, at one of the below venues on Friday or Saturday, June 7 and 8, between 10am and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Age UK East Sussex Furniture Warehouse – Ranalah Estate, Newhaven.

· Age UK East Sussex Furniture Warehouse – Maple Road, Eastbourne.

· Age UK East Sussex Shop – 54 Cliffe High Street, Lewes.

· The Isabel Blackman Centre, 3 Winding Street, Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively you can visit www.ageukeastsussex.org.uk, call 01273 476704 or contact [email protected].

Pledge your support!