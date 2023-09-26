Let's Do Brunch at Goodwood with Lisa Snowdon to mark Menopause Awareness Month

UK top model, broadcaster and published author, Lisa Snowdon will mark Menopause Awareness Month at the Goodwood Hotel on October 31st as she talks all things menopause over brunch.

To mark the end of Menopause Awareness Month, Goodwood Health & Wellbeing is thrilled to invite guests, to join UK top model, TV and radio presenter, Lisa Snowdon for a relaxed and informal morning at the Goodwood Hotel. On Tuesday 31st October, Lisa will share her own experience of the menopause and talk about her passion – to help women going through those changing years, to feel better about themselves, and put the joy back into their lives.

In addition, Lisa’s new book, ‘Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause’ (Harper Collins), which is packed with advice and information, is included in the ticket price. And guests can even get it signed too.

There are two ticket options.

Our ‘Brunch with Lisa’ ticket gives you an arrival time of 10am, a welcome drink of either a Mimosa Kombucha Mocktail, Kefir Smoothie or Gut Shot and a delicious brunch buffet featuring an array of dishes from our Gut Health Programme served in our restaurant, Farmer, Butcher, Chef. Lisa will be available to chat and sign copies of her book.

After brunch, we’ll gather for a talk and Q & A session with Lisa giving guests the chance to ask questions and share stories. Finally, everyone will leave with a goodie bag containing a selection of menopause supporting food products from Goodwood’s organic Home Farm shop, as well as a selection of gorgeous beneficial spa treats.

The cost for the brunch ticket is £65 per person.

Alternatively, guests can join at 11.30am for the same selection of drinks and a seat at Lisa’s talk and Q & A session before leaving with a mini goodie bag and a copy of Lisa’s life-affirming book.

Lisa Snowdon's new book charts her menopause journey

The cost for the Q & A session only is £45 per person.

Ticket numbers are strictly limited.