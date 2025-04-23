Lewes hosts provocative one-off talk: 'Should We Be Thinking About Our Futures Differently?’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes residents and those of surrounding villages are invited to a thought-provoking evening on Wednesday 21st May, as former Green Party leader Baroness Natalie Bennett and renowned climate health expert, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at UCL, Hugh Montgomery come together at Southover Church, for a one-off public conversation at 7pm. Titled "Should We Be Thinking About Our Futures Differently?", the event promises to challenge assumptions and spark discussion around how we approach the future in a time of social and environmental uncertainty.

With climate, health, food, and energy as just some of the topics on the agenda, it promises to be an evening of challenging ideas and hopeful visions. These two speakers have spent decades researching and understanding some of the most pressing and important issues of our time.

As thought leaders in their respective fields, their talk is likely to be rooted in some transformative ideas gently nudging us to play a greater part in playing our roles in shaping and even changing society if we choose to. They are an impressive pair and want to take the conversation to the people.

Natalie Bennett, a British Australian politician, has a down-to-earth, honest style, and has been instrumental in pushing forward a different agenda, raising arresting questions such as do we really need to live for work and can we (or should we) be changing society on this finite planet of ours? Professor Hugh Montgomery, who has lectured extensively on the subject of the health impacts of climate change, has long warned that climate change is not just an environmental issue, but that rising temperatures and extreme weather events pose direct threats to the health of the UK population, for which we can do more if we just spend the time doing a little more.

Green Party Councillor Paul Keene commented: “We are delighted to be hosting this unique event in Lewes, which will take the format of a friendly conversation, but will be jam packed with knowledge, passion, and a real zeal for change”

Doors open at 6.30 pm for a welcome drink on Wednesday 21st May at Southover Church, Lewes. The talk starts at 7pm and will be followed by a Q&A, fully expected to be lively and participatory.

Get your tickets via EventBookings: https://www.eventbookings.com/b/event/should-we-be-thinking-about-our-futures-differently