Life on a Victorian Sussex farm revealed

The land, the people, the animals, the crops and the machinery of a Sussex Victorian farm are the subject of an illustrated talk to be held in Whatlington, near Battle.

Author and historian Charlotte Moore will bring to life what it was like working and living on a farm in the Sussex village of Whatlington a hundred years ago.

Her talk, illustrated with photos from the period, is based on her family's farm ledgers, which offer a unique insight into Victorian farming.

It will take place at the historic Royal Oak pub in Whatlington on Thursday, August 22 at 7pm. Entry, which will go to other local events to be organised by the Whatlington Community Connectors, is £2.

Booking is not required but more information is available from [email protected]