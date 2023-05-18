Edit Account-Sign Out
Liphook school to host open morning

An independent school in Liphook is holding an open morning this week.

By David GarlantContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:14 BST
Highfield and Brookham Schools is hosting an open morning on SaturdayHighfield and Brookham Schools is hosting an open morning on Saturday
Highfield and Brookham Schools is hosting an open morning on Saturday

Highfield and Brookham Schools will throw open its doors to prospective parents on Saturday, May 20, from 10am-12pm.

Visitors will have the chance to chat with Head Suzannah Cryer, year group heads and specialist teaching staff, as well as being taken on a full tour of the school accompanied by current Year 8 pupils, the oldest cohort in the school.

Mrs Cryer said: “Finding the right school for your child is incredibly important, but it can also be a pretty challenging and daunting process. Open mornings are the perfect opportunity to get a feel for a particular school in a friendly, relaxed and non-pressurised way.

“We’re so proud of our school and the amazing staff who live and work here and we look forward to welcoming prospective mums and dads on May 20 and showing them what makes a Highfield and Brookham education so special.”

To book a place, visit highfieldandbrookham.co.uk/admissions/visits

