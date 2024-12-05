Little Chelsea Christmas arrives tomorrow
The forecast shows a sunny day ahead, but due to high winds expected later in the evening, we’ve made a few adjustments to the schedule.
The event will now finish at 7:15pm, and our spectacular firework display will take place earlier at 7pm at the Town Hall. — in Eastbourne.
Here’s what’s in store for you tomorrow:
- Opening Parade to kick off the celebration with a bang – featuring the Bonfire Society, Minnie Mouse, Father Christmas, his elves, and more!
- Handmade Stalls
- Kerri Martin Elves Acrobatics – festive acrobatics with a twist!
- Delicious Food & Drink
- Performers, including Stix Drummers, Morris dancers and a fire eater!
- Magical performances from Archway Choir & Printer’s Playhouse Choir
- FREE Father Christmas Grotto
- Character Appearances including Bluey and Bingo
- Festive Dog Show
- Best Dressed Competition judged by Hippodrome Panto cast!
- Rides & Children’s Activities
- Music and Laser Show
- And of course our Firework Extravaganza – bigger and better than before, lighting up the skies from 7pm!
Don’t forget to visit Profile Hair on Grove Road to enter the charity raffle, supporting the Foodbank and Samaritans.
Please help us spread the word by sharing this post with your family and friends to ensure everyone is aware of the updated timing, especially the fireworks!
Please Note: All timings are subject to change.