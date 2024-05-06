Littlehampton Bonfire Society May Fair and Plant Sale

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's May Fair and Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May11 at Littlehampton Guiding Hall, Duke Street from 11.30am to 2.30pm. Come down and support your local bonfire society at our biggest annual fundraising event!
By Sue BakerContributor
Published 6th May 2024, 09:24 BST
Why not pop down to join us and grab some bargains? We'll have plants galore at knock down prices - this is always popular, so some patience may be required when queueing please as we are fielding as many volunteers as we are able.

We've got home made jams, cakes, tombollas, raffles - including the always popular grocery trolley raffle.

There'll be teas and coffees available. Books, bric-a-brac and more!

If you love the bonfire event and wish to support the society whilst bagging some real bargains at the same time then please come down to the Guide hall in the town to support us!

See you there!