Littlehampton High Street hosts free summer events

Littlehampton’s Love Local events are returning once again this summer! Head down to Littlehampton High Street each Wednesday in August for a free fun-filled day.

The events, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, consist of arts workshops, face painting, games, stalls and many free activities for children including a scavenger hunt which will run throughout the month of August.

The programme of events includes:

· Wednesday 6 August, History Week - 11:00 – 15:00

Roller-skater from Love Local 2024

Travel back in time with interactive Roman soldiers, where you can take part in sword fighting, play board games and learn fascinating facts. Step into the past with Littlehampton Museum and learn local stories that bring history to life. Punch and Judy Shows, Soft play and a classic test of aim and laughter at the Coconut Shy.

· Wednesday 13 August, Arts Craft and Music Week - 11:00 – 15:00

Get hands on with clay by joining Daina Art Studios Drop-in Workshop sessions. Join Gonk the puppet to create a story which he will later perform on the High Street. Enjoy performances from Charlotte Dance and her group. Take part in a Drawing Contest at Arcade Bookshop, show off your artistic flair which will be judged by the Town Mayor.

· Wednesday 20 August, Science and Nature Week - 11:00 – 15:00

Conduct mini science experiments and explore the past with VR Headsets. Take part in a science and nature workshop at Creative Heart – 13:00 to 15:00 (pre-book free tickets). Learn how tiny things can grow big ideas with the Microgreens mini-garden.

· Wednesday 27 August, Sport, Fitness and Wellbeing -11:00 – 15:00

Join in friendly competitions, try new sports and enjoy wellness activities. Have a go on the Surf Simulator and ride the virtual wave, no wetsuit needed. A chance to move, groove and feel great with Fit M Fun (pre-book free tickets). Step right up and give it your best at the test your strength machine.

Speaking about the exciting programme, Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee, Councillor Alan Butcher, said “We are thrilled to be working with local businesses, groups and entertainers to bring an exciting programme of events to the High Street this Summer. Over the last few years the Love Local events have grown in popularity with both residents and visitors looking for fun activities to do during the school holidays. I am particularly excited about the challenge of judging the children’s drawing competition being run by the new Arcade Bookshop.”

Also, throughout August, children under 16 years of age are invited to go on a scavenger hunt to find hidden pictures on shop windows. Completed entries will go into a prize draw to win a family hamper containing prizes donated by Bah Humbug Sweets, L. Guess Jewellers, Arcade Bookshop, Totally Buttons, Ricara and Felix Dancewear.

To see the full programme, head to the Visit Littlehampton website, www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk and follow Visit Littlehampton on social media for updates.