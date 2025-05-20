Live Roman re-enactment returns for Chichester Roman Week

Chichester Roman Week’s most popular event makes a welcome return this May half term, as the live Roman re-enactment takes over Priory Park on Thursday, May 29.

Led by The Novium Museum, this free, family-friendly event invites visitors to step back in time and experience Roman Chichester brought to life by Legio Secunda Augusta – one of Europe’s leading Roman re-enactment groups.

Throughout the day, Priory Park will be transformed into a bustling Roman military camp, where visitors can meet soldiers in full armour, explore life in the Roman army, and discover stories from across the empire. The event will feature four live performances offering insights into the lives, laws and legacies of Roman Britain:

Military Show and Talk: 11am

Live Roman re-enactment

Find out what life was like for a Roman soldier, with live demonstrations of training drills, battle tactics and more.

Crime and Punishment : 12noon

Explore the justice system of the Roman Empire, including its laws, punishments and approach to order.

Slave Auction and Talk: 1.30pm

A powerful interpretation exploring the role of slavery in Roman society and how it shaped daily life.

Gladiator Show and Talk: 2.30pm

Gladiators return to the arena in a dramatic display of combat – with the crowd invited to help decide their fate.

Throughout the day, visitors can also explore the Roman army encampment, get hands-on with archery, chat with archaeologists about recent local digs, and enjoy a taste of Roman daily life – from ancient food and medicine to religion, music, and home life.

Children and families can enjoy a variety of engaging activities, while food and refreshments will be available from Woody’s Wood-Fired Pizza. A special pop-up shop will be on site selling Roman souvenirs and themed merchandise.

In The Guildhall, younger visitors can enjoy lively Roman myth and storytelling performances throughout the day. Tickets cost £2.50 per child, £1 per adult.

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, said: “We’re delighted to see the return of the live Roman re-enactment to Chichester Roman Week. It’s one of the most anticipated events in our cultural calendar, offering an engaging and memorable way for residents and visitors to explore the district’s Roman past.”

The re-enactment is a key highlight of Chichester Roman Week, which runs from Monday 26 to Saturday 31 May, with events taking place across the district. Organised by The Novium Museum, the programme features walks, talks, interactive sessions and activities for all ages – celebrating Chichester’s rich Roman heritage.

From decorating your own mini terracotta pot to joining a guided family walk through Chichester’s Roman streets, there are plenty of opportunities to get creative and explore. Visitors can also enjoy fascinating talks by expert archaeologists, behind-the-scenes tours, and interactive family sessions designed to spark curiosity and bring history to life.

For the full programme and booking information, visit: www.thenovium.org/romanweek