Live well now, plan your future with free lifestyle event in Lewes

A free event with the opportunity to meet local experts including community groups, solicitors, care givers, exercise and movement specialists, funeral directors and many more. For free advice and information on living well and planning for the future.

Free event for all

On May 19 LDDAA alongside Foundry Healthcare Lewes and TRINITY are running a very special event. We would like to invite everyone to learn more about living well now and planning for the best future.

We have lots of local professionals all under one roof to give information, advice and to answer all of your questions. Carers support, exercise and diet suggestions, financial / benefits information, local social organisations including the Lewes Mens Shed, House of Friendship, Lewes and villages Seniors, Foundry Healthcare Lewes social prescribers, solicitors, counselling, planning for later life and much more!

Friday May 19 – From 1-4 pmAt the stunning venue of Trinity, St John sub Castro, Abinger Place, Lewes . BN7 2QA

There will be refreshments and a short musical interlude around 1.30pm from a very special local choir.