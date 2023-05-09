Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
28 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Live well now, plan your future with free lifestyle event in Lewes

A free event with the opportunity to meet local experts including community groups, solicitors, care givers, exercise and movement specialists, funeral directors and many more. For free advice and information on living well and planning for the future.

By Clare CrouchContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:49 BST
Free event for allFree event for all
Free event for all

On May 19 LDDAA alongside Foundry Healthcare Lewes and TRINITY are running a very special event. We would like to invite everyone to learn more about living well now and planning for the best future.

We have lots of local professionals all under one roof to give information, advice and to answer all of your questions. Carers support, exercise and diet suggestions, financial / benefits information, local social organisations including the Lewes Mens Shed, House of Friendship, Lewes and villages Seniors, Foundry Healthcare Lewes social prescribers, solicitors, counselling, planning for later life and much more!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday May 19 – From 1-4 pmAt the stunning venue of Trinity, St John sub Castro, Abinger Place, Lewes . BN7 2QA

Most Popular

There will be refreshments and a short musical interlude around 1.30pm from a very special local choir.

We all look forward to meeting you !

Related topics:CarersTrinity