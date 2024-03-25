Local author to attend book signing event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This time, a well-known figure in the town, John Buss, will be signing copies of his latest books on Saturday, April 6, at 12 noon. John is also a volunteer at the Pavilion and what he doesn't know about films isn't worth knowing!

John Buss is a noted collector of spy pop culture memorabilia and his gigantic collection can be viewed at the Little Storping Museum on https://murdersville.co.uk/museum/.

He started collecting at an early age, spending the last 40 years amassing vast amounts of memorabilia. Some of his collection can be viewed at Ms Match, a unique shop in St Mary's Walk, Hailsham.

Author John Buss.

He has also written many books about collectible items. So much so, his books themselves are deemed to be collectors' items. His two latest publications are Indiana Jones Collectibles and Irwin Allen Collectibles, and he will be signing these and others on April 6.