Local charity hosts sell-out fashion show-SSX

Association of Carers is a St Leonards On Sea-based charity, that provides free volunteer-led services to unpaid Carers across East Sussex.

The Fashion Show was arranged as a fundraising event to raise funds for the charity and support their free services. The event was in collaboration with Travelling Trends, who sell end-of-line clothes from high street retailers at Fashion Shows to support charities.

The evening featured a captivating live fashion show with local volunteer models displaying some of the available pieces. Guests had the opportunity to not only enjoy the show but also to shop for discounted clothing from Travelling Trends. The racks were filled with stylish pieces waiting to find new homes, and the bar and bake sale offered refreshments to keep everyone energized throughout the evening.

Local volunteer model walking on the catwalk.

The charity’s Event Coordinator, Lucy Barker, said: “We couldn’t believe how popular the show was from the moment we started promoting it, so much so we had to change our venue and increase ticket capacity three times! More than 180 people attended on the night and we are grateful to everyone who supported us.”

This event was a major success for Association of Carers, generating a grand total of £1940!

The generosity of the attendees shone through as funds were raised to support the charity's noble cause. There was incredible backing from the community, including local stores Lidl, Tesco and Bookers who donated towards the event.