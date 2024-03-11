Local choir to host their own Eurovision-style song contest in Brighton

submitted article

This riotous reinvention of everyone’s favourite song contest will feature classic Eurovision hits in glorious harmony as well as a fantasy sing off where countries are represented by their best-known stars belting out their biggest hits to win the audience’s vote. Who will be victorious? Who will get nil points? You decide!

“We love all the exuberant joy of Eurovision and enjoyed the buzz of it being hosted in the UK last year," said choir leader Jade Williams. "So, this year we decided to re-create our own version of the song contest for one night right, but here in Brighton!"

"We’ll be paying tribute to Eurovision legends like Bucks Fizz and Loreen - with some ABBA of course - but we'll also imagine what would happen if The Cranberries sang for Ireland, Nena and her 99 Red Balloons performed for Germany and Australia was represented by Kylie. Get ready for outrageous fun and outrageously good music!”

The show will take place at Chalk, Brighton’s biggest independent live venue, on Monday 25th March; doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are just £8.50 and available here: https://link.dice.fm/z31fc9d3dec6