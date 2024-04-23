Local poverty charity set to be debut host for Artist Open House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From greetings cards to specially designed bags, jewellery and mixed media, Tower House will open every Saturday and Sunday during the festival where it will be home to 11 different artists and makers showcasing their talent and work.

The event is a great opportunity for the community to visit the Grade II listed building where Tower House is homed and see the incredible work the charity does daily. More information on the event and activities offered will be available alongside being able to speak to staff about upcoming volunteer roles which are currently on offer.

“We’re so thrilled to be a part of this city-wide festival which is such a huge deal in the city,” explains Centre Manager at Tower House, Nicki Freeman.

“Everyone has pulled together to be able to make this work and we can’t wait to welcome the artists and makers and the rest of the community to the centre. Not many people know about us, and this is the perfect way to showcase what the centre is all about... we’re a centre for the community, and we want everyone to know they are welcome and there’s something here for them.”

Starting in May, the Centre has some exciting new services for over 50s which includes a member's only club from Monday through to Thursday where people can enrol and come to enjoy a wide range of activities - there will also be a hot two-course meal served too. Transport can also be provided for those who can't make it to the centre themselves around the Withdean, Patcham and Preston Park areas.

Wednesdays will be open for a men’s-only club where various activities will be on offer alongside a hot twp-course meal too.

Volunteers are always needed to help in the centre and opportunities can be tailored to suit any skills and needs.

More information can be found about who will be exhibiting at Tower House through the Artist Open House website on: Tower House Community Centre | Artists Open Houses (aoh.org.uk)

And more information about Tower House can be found through their website: https://svp.org.uk/st-vincents-centre-brighton-tower-house