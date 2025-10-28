Local spotlight: Brighton film premieres at CINECITY
When teenage Katie (Dale) - groomed by a local drug gang — is ordered to murder a rival, she goes on the run. After escaping her pursuers, she finds safety with an estranged ex-con, but when the gang tracks her down, she is faced with a stark choice between loyalty and freedom.
Set in Brighton - a city of colour, contrast and creative energy - the story explores the fractures beneath the surface: exploitation, disconnection and the quiet damage left when guidance fails. It’s a reflection of a wider crisis playing out in cities everywhere, told through the lens of one young girl caught between fear, loyalty and the instinct to survive.
Leo De Haan – Writer/Director of All the Colours – talks passionately about the project and its Brighton significance:
“We shot All the Colours in Brighton, where the streets meet the sea and everything feels close. Most of the crew were locals. Half the cast lived a walk away. We planned hard, worked fast and trusted the city to give us what we needed. It did.
Brighton gave us its truth: escape and entrapment, beauty and struggle. Every frame carries that mix. It’s a city that glitters and hurts in the same breath, and it let us tell a story about the people who live between those two things.”
All the Colours will be showing at Fabrica, Brighton as part of Cinecity Open on Monday 10th November at 6pm – visit cine-city.co.uk for more information