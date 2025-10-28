Local spotlight: Brighton film premieres at CINECITY

All the Colours film poster

Locally made short film All the Colours will be premiering at Cinecity Film Festival Brighton on the 10th of November. Produced by Black Bull Films the gritty crime thriller stars Lorna Dale in her powerful debut role, with strong support from Jefferson Hall (Oppenheimer, House of the Dragon, Tenet, Halloween, Taboo), Jamie Kenna (House of the Dragon, Gran Turismo, Peaky Blinders, Coronation Street) and Charles Furness (The Killing Kind, The Sense of an Ending, Sherlock).

When teenage Katie (Dale) - groomed by a local drug gang — is ordered to murder a rival, she goes on the run. After escaping her pursuers, she finds safety with an estranged ex-con, but when the gang tracks her down, she is faced with a stark choice between loyalty and freedom.

Set in Brighton - a city of colour, contrast and creative energy - the story explores the fractures beneath the surface: exploitation, disconnection and the quiet damage left when guidance fails. It’s a reflection of a wider crisis playing out in cities everywhere, told through the lens of one young girl caught between fear, loyalty and the instinct to survive.

Leo De Haan – Writer/Director of All the Colours – talks passionately about the project and its Brighton significance:

Director Leo De Haan filming All the Colours

“We shot All the Colours in Brighton, where the streets meet the sea and everything feels close. Most of the crew were locals. Half the cast lived a walk away. We planned hard, worked fast and trusted the city to give us what we needed. It did.

Brighton gave us its truth: escape and entrapment, beauty and struggle. Every frame carries that mix. It’s a city that glitters and hurts in the same breath, and it let us tell a story about the people who live between those two things.”

All the Colours will be showing at Fabrica, Brighton as part of Cinecity Open on Monday 10th November at 6pm – visit cine-city.co.uk for more information