Local talent shines as Ann Wall leads Swan Lake at The Hawth

Ann, who grew up in Chirk, North Wales, is now a principal dancer with English Youth Ballet, leading a cast of international professionals and 100 of the region’s most promising young dancers.

“I loved performing in my local community in Chirk at fairs and events with The Ballet Pod,” Ann recalls. “I always felt hugely supported in my journey to becoming a professional dancer by the community of Chirk and the surrounding areas.”

After training at the English National Ballet School, Ann performed with Ballet Cymru before joining EYB, where she now performs, teaches, and inspires young dancers across the UK.

“Being a principal with EYB means performing the iconic roles from the great classical ballets while also coaching talented groups of children all over the country,” she explains. “We rehearse together, prepare the dances, and then perform full-scale productions in beautiful theatres.”

Balancing her dual role as performer and mentor takes dedication.

“When I’m not teaching, I’m training or rehearsing,” Ann says. “I take ballet class every day, do strength training, and use visualisation to prepare mentally for each role. There’s a lot of preparation behind the scenes.”

Dancing the part of Odette is one of Ann’s career highlights.

“I love the soft and emotional qualities of Odette,” she says. “Tchaikovsky’s music is so beautiful — it really shapes how I interpret the role. It’s technically demanding, but deeply rewarding.”

Ann draws inspiration from ballet legends past and present.

“Anna Pavlova is my all-time inspiration — she brought ballet to people who had never seen it before. But I also admire Misty Copeland from American Ballet Theatre; she’s such a strong role model.”

Working alongside local dancers is one of the most rewarding parts of her work.

“It’s wonderful for them to see the amount of work that goes into what we do. They rehearse and perform right alongside us, and that’s such a rare and inspiring experience.”

Her advice to young performers is simple but heartfelt:

“Work hard, follow your dreams, and don’t be afraid to share your unique love of dance.”

EYB’s Swan Lake is set in 1895 Imperial Russia, a dramatic retelling of the classic tale filled with love, rivalry, and intrigue. The action unfolds in the Mariinsky Theatre and the Royal Palace of the Tsar, where forbidden love and ambition intertwine in a sweeping story told through dance.

Founded in 1998, English Youth Ballet has earned national acclaim for nurturing the next generation of dancers, with many alumni going on to join major companies such as the Royal Ballet Company.

This weekend at The Hawth, Crawley’s own young dancers will share the stage with international professionals — led by the inspiring Ann Wall — in a production that promises beauty, drama, and exciting talent.

Tickets for Swan Lake (Thu 31 Oct – Sat 1 Nov) are available from The Hawth on 01293 553636 or online at https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/english-youth-ballet-presents-swan-lake

