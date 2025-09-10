London Gatwick Airspace Fayre 2025

Sign up to attend London Gatwick's Airspace Fayre 2025, taking place on Wednesday, 1 October (3-6pm) at the airport's STEM Centre.

With a theme of ‘interactive insights’, the Airspace Fayre will host market stalls to showcase the initiatives created by London Gatwick and its partners to improve airspace, mitigate noise impact and work with communities. Guests will have the opportunity to chat to industry experts and understand more of the work that goes on behind the scenes at London Gatwick.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Johnston will open the Fayre with a keynote speech and update on London Gatwick’s progress on noise management.

Food and drink will be available throughout the afternoon, including tea, coffee, sandwiches and cakes.

Attendees will also have the chance to learn about London Gatwick’s Noise Management Board (NMB), who are looking for new members to help shape the airport’s aircraft noise management plans.

The NMB brings together partners such as the Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority to discuss key issues on the impacts of aircraft noise on our neighbours in surrounding boroughs. The NMB works to develop initiatives in collaboration with local community members.

As well as helping to inform the NMB’s work, joining means local residents will have the opportunity to attend the oversight board’s quarterly meetings, where they can ask questions of London Gatwick and industry partners.

To sign up to the Airspace Fayre or join the NMB, email [email protected].