London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally returns for its fifth year – bigger than ever

The London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally (EV Rally) is back for its fifth year on Saturday 21st June 2025—and it’s set to be the biggest celebration of electric mobility the UK has ever seen.

What began as a grassroots initiative to highlight the potential of EVs has grown into one of the country’s leading electric vehicle events, attracting over 35,000 attendees and featuring more than 120 vehicles on the iconic London to Brighton route. This year marks the rally’s fifth anniversary and brings with it a wide range of new and returning partners, technologies, and public experiences.

Among the major partners returning is BYD UK, one of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers. Their team will showcase a wide range of fully electric vehicles on the day.

“BYD UK, one of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers, returns for its third consecutive year as a major partner of the London to Brighton EV Rally. Known for their innovation in sustainable mobility, BYD will showcase a wide range of fully electric vehicles, giving the public a chance to experience their technology up close. Their continued support of the rally reflects their commitment to driving forward clean, accessible transport across the UK.”

New for 2025, Hankook Tyre UK joins the rally, offering a closer look at their EV-specific tyres developed for performance and sustainability.

“Hankook is thrilled to partner with the iconic London to Brighton Rally, further establishing its role in championing sustainable transport and innovations in electric vehicle tyre technology. We are excited to contribute to the success of this prestigious event and look forward to an exhilarating journey from London to Brighton with all participants,” said Chang Yool Han, Managing Director of Hankook Tyre UK.

Another key addition this year is Ford, in partnership with Dinnages Brighton, who will showcase the all-new Ford Puma Gen-E.

“We are delighted to announce our involvement in the highly anticipated London to Brighton EV Rally,” said Chris Dorrington, Sales Manager at Dinnages Ford Brighton. “Established in 1935, Dinnages Ford have always looked to support such initiatives and are proud to be part of an event that showcases the future of electric mobility. As champions of electric vehicles and sustainable transport, the EV Rally is a natural fit for us. Thank you, Bill & Harrison at Electra Connect for reaching out to us!”

This year’s rally will also be merged with Charge & Drive, a public test drive event designed to give visitors the opportunity to experience the latest electric vehicles in a zero-pressure environment. The event will feature vehicles from a variety of manufacturers, charging demonstrations, food vendors, music, and more.

Also joining the lineup is British electric motorbike company Maeving, known for their stylish and sustainable two-wheelers.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this year’s London to Brighton EV Rally – it’s a brilliant opportunity to showcase the future of sustainable transport. At Maeving, we’re passionate about reimagining urban mobility, and events like this help drive the momentum toward a cleaner, quieter, and more exciting way to ride,” said Seb Inglis-Jones, Co-Founder of Maeving.

The rally also welcomes Macmillan Cancer Support as its official charity partner for 2025, with on-site fundraising planned throughout the day. The RAC returns for its fifth year as the event’s official recovery partner, offering support to drivers along the route.

Believ has been confirmed as the rally’s official charging partner and will host interactive displays on the seafront to support EV education and infrastructure awareness.

“This year marks a major milestone for the rally, and we’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come,” said Harrison Hughes, Event Director. “What started as a small idea has grown into a nationally recognised event. We’ve brought together leading manufacturers, local communities, and thousands of EV enthusiasts—all while keeping sustainability at the heart of everything we do. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Brighton this June.”

The event is hosted with support from Brighton & Hove City Council, who continue to champion local investment in electric transport.

“I’m delighted to welcome the EV Rally back to Brighton & Hove for another year. It’s been great to see how the event has evolved over the last half decade, growing to match the increasing demand and desire for electric vehicles. The city is leading the way in expanding its EV infrastructure and we have exciting plans for thousands more charge points. The rally will be a great chance for our residents and businesses to see the evolution and innovation of EV technology,” said Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet Member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm.