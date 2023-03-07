Madness tribute act Badness comes to the Civic Centre Uckfield

Playing classic Madness, Bad Manners and The Specials hits, Badness also play a few of their own songs, written with input from every member of the band.

Stage Magazine said: “There aren’t many tribute bands better than Badness. Their lead Suggs is perfect and the whole band musically tight, loud and all great musicians. They do Ska, Bad Manners et al too, as well as the nutty boys, so have an extensive range of material they can call on. Whatever they choose to perform is fine by me – they’re fantastic and a benchmark to other tributes.”