Magician Twinpossible with Kane & Abel finds perfect Brighton Fringe venue

Magic Double Act of the Year Kane & Abel return to Brighton Fringe with their award-winning Magician Twinpossible show.

The last time Kane and Abel appeared at the Brighton Fringe, The Sunday Times awarded their show the 'Top Weekend Comedy' pick.

Since then, Magician Twinpossible with Kane & Abel has toured extensively with notable shows at Edinburgh Fringe, Durham Fringe, onboard P&O Cruises, Glastonbury Festival, and as part of Cambridgeshire County Council rural touring.

Durham Fringe bestowed the show The Golden Knocker Award in 2023 and 2024 as recognition for its sell-out runs.

Kane & Abel are in Brighton from May 9-11

Kane & Abel were also awarded Double Act of 2024 by Magic Seats. Magic Seats is an independent review site dedicated to covering touring magic shows.

Kane & Abel perform magic and comedy based on being twins. Every twin question - hurtful or hilarious – has been weaved into the narrative of this show. The show also pays homage to Las Vegas magic superstars Siegfried & Roy with a finale that has to be seen to be believed.

Abel commented: "We cannot wait to return to Brighton Fringe with our biggest show ever Magician Twinpossible. We have been searching for a venue in the city for a while that matches our vision and the SpiegelGardens is the perfect fit.

"We will perform wonders in the WundaBarn, which is the ideal setting for our interactive, fun, and large-scale show. The SpiegelGardens is the perfect place for our unique magic show and an unrivaled venue to tip our hat to German magic legends Siegfried & Roy."

Magician Twinpossible runs from May 9-11 at The WundaBarn at the SpiegelGardens, Victoria Gardens North, Brighton, BN1.