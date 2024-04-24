Make new friends at Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club
The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 10:30am to 12.00pm at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected].