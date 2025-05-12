Marathon runners raise thousands of pounds for hospice

By Jenny Griffiths
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:48 BST
Runners who undertook the London Marathon in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice are set to raise £30,000.

The 12 runners made up ‘Team Wilf’ and all successfully completed the 26.2-mile course in temperatures reaching more than 20 degrees, which is particularly hot for marathon running.

The prestigious run starts in Greenwich Park, then takes in landmarks such as Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and Big Ben, before finishing on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace. Team Wilf was among more than 56,000 runners taking on the challenge, which was a Guiness World Record for the biggest ever marathon.

Events manager Beth Hillier said: "It was a really hot day, so the running conditions were even tougher than usual. Despite some of our runners picking up injuries during the race, they all persevered until the end and collected their medals.

A Team Wilf runnerplaceholder image
A Team Wilf runner

Beth added: “More than £28,000 has already been banked, and we know there is more still to come. We are so proud of them all, and the money they have raised will go towards supporting people in our community who need hospice care. Thank you so much, Team Wilf - you are amazing!"

St Wilfrid’s has four ballot places available for next year’s London Marathon. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.stwhospice.org/application-london-marathon-2026/

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.

