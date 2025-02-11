March Walks and Talks with Worthing Walking and Social Club

Worthing Walking and Social Club has several walks arranged for Marc, as well as the A.G.M. and a talk..

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first walk on Thursday 6th March is about 3.5 miles from Angmering Village Green to Decoy and Ponds and back, and the second walk on Wednesday 12th is a 3.5 to 4 mile walk from Ferring Green bus stop, via the Henty Arms footpath and Northbrook College to Whitebeam Wood.

On Thursday 20th there is a 4 mile walk from Victoria Station to see the spring flowers in Hyde Park and St. James's Park, and on Thursday 27th the 4 mile walk is from Worthing Pier to Widewater Lagoon via Brooklands Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A.G.M. on March 4th is open to members only, but there is a talk entitled Worthing Past and Present - part 2 on Tuesday March 18th in the afternoon at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing and this is open to all