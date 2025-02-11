March Walks and Talks with Worthing Walking and Social Club

Worthing Walking and Social Club has several walks arranged for Marc, as well as the A.G.M. and a talk..

The first walk on Thursday 6th March is about 3.5 miles from Angmering Village Green to Decoy and Ponds and back, and the second walk on Wednesday 12th is a 3.5 to 4 mile walk from Ferring Green bus stop, via the Henty Arms footpath and Northbrook College to Whitebeam Wood.

On Thursday 20th there is a 4 mile walk from Victoria Station to see the spring flowers in Hyde Park and St. James's Park, and on Thursday 27th the 4 mile walk is from Worthing Pier to Widewater Lagoon via Brooklands Park.

The A.G.M. on March 4th is open to members only, but there is a talk entitled Worthing Past and Present - part 2 on Tuesday March 18th in the afternoon at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing and this is open to all

