Mark Simmons Joke of the Fringe 2024 Winner Comes to Hastings

Comedian Mark Simmons wins ‘U&Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe’ Award with: 'I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship but I bottled it’.

The joke, taken from his PBH’s Free Fringe show at Liquid Room Annexe, topped the list of funniest of the Fringe with 40% of Brits surveyed voting it the most hilarious rib-tickler.

Having got into comedy after his friend convinced him to do an open mic night, winner - Mark Simmons -kicked off his solo Edinburgh Fringe journey back in 2014.Since then, Mark’s gags have placed 9th, 6th, and 2nd in U&Dave’s Joke of the Fringe – going on to win it this year.

Last year, alongside Danny Ward, Mark won the Victoria Wood Panel Prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for his show in tribute of the late Gareth Richards. At the Edinburgh Fringe 2024, Mark is debuting his show More Jokes at Liquid Rooms Annexe – which runs until Saturday 24th August, and he is currently doing a 200 date tour of the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand which has sold over 20,000 tickets. After selling out venues across the world Mark is continuing his tour with new dates in the Autumn including the White Rock Studio Hastings on 31st October.

Mark Simmons - Quip Off the Mark

Mark has previously appeared in ITV’s Out There, Mock The Week, BBC Radio 4Extra Stands Up, a Channel4 pilot starring alongside Bridget Christie, as well as BBC3’s One For The Road. Mark also presents hispopular podcast, Jokes With Mark Simmons, where he invites a fellow comic to discuss jokes that they’ve written but just haven’t worked, and see if there is a way to salvage them or should they simply be thrownon the rubbish heap. This has featured the likes of Rob Beckett, Milton Jones, and Seann Walsh.

WINNER Best Act – UK Comic’s Comic 2022