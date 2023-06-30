NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Mary Poppins Jr 'flies' into Bexhill's St Richard's Catholic College

St Richard’s Catholic College is proud to present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR. from Wednesday July 5 through to Friday July 7 at 7pm.
By miranda penningtonContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST

The “practically perfect” 70-minute musical is based on the classic PLTravers stories and the Walt Disney film.

All of London is shouting from the rooftops about this exciting stage adaptation of the classic tales of Mary Poppins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Sherman brother’s songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Most Popular
"Mary Poppins and Bert""Mary Poppins and Bert"
"Mary Poppins and Bert"

With colorful characters and an irresistible score, Mary Poppins JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!

For information on purchasing tickets, please visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/st richards-catholic-college

Mary Poppins JR posterMary Poppins JR poster
Mary Poppins JR poster
Related topics:BexhillCameron MackintoshLondon