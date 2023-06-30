Mary Poppins Jr 'flies' into Bexhill's St Richard's Catholic College

St Richard’s Catholic College is proud to present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins JR. from Wednesday July 5 through to Friday July 7 at 7pm.

The “practically perfect” 70-minute musical is based on the classic PLTravers stories and the Walt Disney film.

All of London is shouting from the rooftops about this exciting stage adaptation of the classic tales of Mary Poppins.

Join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Sherman brother’s songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

"Mary Poppins and Bert"

With colorful characters and an irresistible score, Mary Poppins JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!

For information on purchasing tickets, please visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/st richards-catholic-college