Mason Newman presents Extra! Extra! at George Gallery, Brighton

A Bold New Exhibition Exploring the Impact of Social Media on Our Headlines, Our Desires, and Our Discontent Brighton’s art scene is about to be shaken up as Forbes-featured artist Mason Newman unveils EXTRA! EXTRA!—his first solo exhibition in the city. Taking over George Gallery from 7th – 21st March 2025, Newman presents 12 electrifying new works and exclusive merchandise, offering a raw, unfiltered look at how social media culture has bled into the news, reshaping our collective desires, anxieties, and sense of reality.

Known for his bold pop-art aesthetic and collaborations with Madonna’s fashion brand and Ed Hardy, Newman has built a career dissecting the relationship between fame, media, and self-image. EXTRA! EXTRA! is his sharpest critique yet, exposing how the thirst for attention, hyper-sexualisation, and mass disillusionment—once confined to social media—have now infiltrated our headlines, turning reality into a sensationalised spectacle.

At the centre of this chaotic media landscape is GAYL, Newman’s signature character—an exaggerated embodiment of internet-fuelled fame, desire, and identity crisis. Through a mix of street art influences and raw, expressive mark-making, Newman’s work forces us to question: Are we consuming the media, or is the media consuming us?

“This generation grew up with social media, and now we see it everywhere—even in the newspapers,” says Newman. “We’re trained to perform, to over-share, to seek validation—and at the same time, we’re lonelier and more disillusioned than ever. EXTRA! EXTRA! is about that contradiction.”

Mason Newman Poster for Extra! Extra!

With its bold visuals, cultural critique, and immersive storytelling, EXTRA! EXTRA! is set to be one of Brighton’s most thought-provoking art events of 2025. A must-see for those who love art that doesn’t just decorate a wall but challenges the way we see the world.