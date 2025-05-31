Massive craft sale in Worthing to raise funds for babies and children born with congenital heart disease

By Gemma Hobbs Ainley
Contributor
Published 31st May 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:12 BST

After 20+ years of crafting my health has beaten me down and I can no longer craft. I have 3 double bedrooms full floor to ceiling and a large storage unit and sadly it's all got to go. A lot is brand new.

The big day is 7th June 1pm to 6pm.

Brand new items top named brands at least 30% +off rrp & thousands of other bargains.

Die cutting machines, Tattered lace foiling machines, Cutting plates, Brother mats, Card, Paper, Foils, Dies, Embossing folders, Stamps, Tools, Storage, Decoupage, Embellishments, Nuvo drops, Templates, Colouring mediums, USBs, Cd roms, Ribbons, even upholstery fabric, fat quarters, MDF and so much more

I now can take all forms of payment methods.

Please feel free to come and browse at 30 Water Lily Way Worthing BN13 3GR.

Remember bring plenty of bags for all your purchases.

Trying to get things sorted and priced for my craft sale on 7th June but it's knocking me out what with my failing health. I just hope plenty of people make the effort to come as I promise it will be worth travelling for even if you're not local to Worthing.

I have hundreds of Tonic Nuvo Craft Perfect - Sue Wilson - Cosmic shimmer- Creative expressions - Stamps By Me and Crafters Companion plus so much more

Hopefully see you then from 1pm to 6pm at 30 Water Lily Way Worthing BN13 3GR

I have more to sell than a well stocked craft shop. So please don't think it not worth travelling for it as its going to be HUGE (that's an understatement)

I promise you it's worth coming. Bargains.

