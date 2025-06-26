Maximum Robbie at Horsham Sports Club
The West Sussex North Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association is hosting a spectacular Robbie Williams tribute event at Horsham Sports Club on Friday, 19th September 2025. Featuring top tribute "Maximum Robbie" the evening starts with a fabulous 2 course meal followed by a spectacular show from the entertainer.
Funds raised will be used to support local families in the area who are diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, their families, carers and friends and help them deal with the diagnosis through practical advice, wellbeing services and bespoke specialist equipment that the NHS is unable to provide.
Ticket price is £60/person which includes a 2 course dinner.
Doors Open at 6.30 p.m.
Dinner served at 7.00 p.m.
Carriages at 11.30 p.m.
Venue: Horsham Sports Club, Cricketfield Road, Horsham RH12 1TE
Contact: [email protected] to purchase tickets. There will be no tickets on the door.