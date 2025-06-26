Maximum Robbie at Horsham Sports Club

The West Sussex North Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association is hosting a spectacular Robbie Williams tribute event at Horsham Sports Club on Friday, 19th September 2025. Featuring top tribute "Maximum Robbie" the evening starts with a fabulous 2 course meal followed by a spectacular show from the entertainer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funds raised will be used to support local families in the area who are diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, their families, carers and friends and help them deal with the diagnosis through practical advice, wellbeing services and bespoke specialist equipment that the NHS is unable to provide.

Ticket price is £60/person which includes a 2 course dinner.

Doors Open at 6.30 p.m.

Maximum Robbie in the spotlight

Dinner served at 7.00 p.m.

Carriages at 11.30 p.m.

Venue: Horsham Sports Club, Cricketfield Road, Horsham RH12 1TE

Contact: [email protected] to purchase tickets. There will be no tickets on the door.