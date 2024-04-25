May Day Morris in Shoreham by Sea
On Wednesday, May 1, from 7am, Sompting Village Morris are dancing, processing and crowning the May Queen, Emmeline Bray in Shoreham town centre assisted by the Town crier.
Dancing may continue during the morning and it’s a splendid way to celebrate and welcome in the long awaited summer.
The colourful dancers and musicians will be led by our traditional Greenman and the Sompting Hobby Orse and will be a great seasonal photo and sound opportunity
For further details of our 2024 dancing season visit our website: www.somptingvillagemorris.org.uk or facebook at somptingvillagemorris