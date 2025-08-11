Mayor launches Chichester Camera Club’s annual exhibition

As well as the Mayor, Chair Sue Nash welcomed back David Smith CAPG, LRPS, BPE1*, who judged the exhibition images.

David said: "It was both a pleasure and a privilege to be invited to judge Chichester Camera Club’s 2025 Exhibition. The standard was high in each of the classes and there was a wide and enjoyable range of genres on show, which is a great testament to the club’s strength in depth.

"The club is demonstrably one where club members enjoy their photography and where photographers are able to improve and develop in a supportive atmosphere."

Other guests included the Vice President of the Southern Counties Photographic Federation, Members and guests including those from other camera clubs.

In welcoming the Mayor, Sue hoped that, the camera club would get involved with the Mayor’s Charity – The Young Peoples Shop which is a charity that offers free and confidential support to young people who are struggling with their mental health.

Sue said: "That it is well evidenced and documented, that being in the present, which is what we have to be when taking photographs, is a form of mindfulness and has itself a positive effect on mental health, let alone not forgetting that photographers are often out in nature too – also very positive."

Twenty five trophies were awarded during the evening with the Season’s winners being presented by the mayor and the Exhibition trophies presented by judge David Smith. Sue, was delighted to receive the Trophy for the best projected image of the year from the Mayor.

Light refreshments followed with an opportunity to see the full exhibition. Club membership secretary, Madeleine Craggs, who was in the hard working team providing the refreshments, said that the exhibition is one of the occasions which attracts new members and she is looking forward to meeting and chatting to photographers who are thinking of joining. Many of the photographers are on duty during the week and are happy to talk about how and where they took their images.

The exhibition runs to Saturday, August 16,10am to 5pm at The Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester PO19 1LQ.

Entry is FREE Tea, coffee and cake available.

1 . Contributed Tobermory by Clive Blott Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Trophy winners pose with the mayor and the Judge. photo by Jan Davis Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Spirit of The Woods by Sandra James Photo: Submitted