McFly’s Danny Jones joins forces with chef royalty Tom Kerridge at Brighton's Pub in the Park

McFly’s Danny Jones will be fusing food and music as he cooks up a storm on stage this summer.

Danny Jones

For the first time ever, superstar musician Danny Jones from McFly is teaming up with legendary chef Tom Kerridge to kickstart a summer of Rock n Roll Cooking at Pub in the Park. Bringing together two of the greatest joys in life – food and music - festival goers can expect a series of collaborations between chefs who have a passion for music, and musicians that fancy themselves a bit of a maestro in the kitchen. In other words… chefs who rock and musicians that cook! Further names to be announced in the coming weeks.

Danny will be the first to don his chef apron and take to the chef demo stage on the opening night of the tour. This is the first of his five appearances for Rock n Roll Cooking across the Pub in the Park tour, kicking off in Wimbledon on 12 May, where he’ll be cooking live on stage with Simon Rimmer. He will also be cooking at the Miele Chef Demo Stage in Bath with Chris Baber, Tunbridge Wells with Si King of The Hairy Bikers, Chiswick with Nisha Parmar and in Brighton he’ll be appearing on stage with Tom Kerridge.

After his stint as a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef last year, Danny’s cooking prowess has continued to grow and no doubt he will be bringing food and music together masterfully as the frontman of Pub in the Park’s Rock n Roll Cooking programme.

Danny Jones said: “I’m buzzing to be joining Pub in the Park again this year, but also as a try hard chef! It’s the biggest food and music festival in the UK and I can’t wait to combine my first love with my newest passion. I’m so excited to get stuck in whizzing up some banging recipes with amazing chefs. Keep your eyes peeled for more announcements, as I see who I can persuade to get up on stage with me. It’s going to be epic!.”

Danny will also be playing on the mainstage with the rest of the McFly gang in Bath, Tunbridge Wells and Chiswick, belting out all of their classics. He’s the epitome of so much of what the event stands for, fans love him, he’s already mates with lots of our chef family…. And most importantly, he brings food and music together, which is what Pub in the Park is all about!

