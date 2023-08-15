Meet and buy from Britain’s best designer-makers

The Beautiful and Useful craft fair returns to Sussex Prairies, just outside Henfield, this September

The Beautiful and Useful craft fair is returning to Sussex Prairies, just outside Henfield, this September after a fabulous show in 2022.

On offer this year will be handthrown stoneware from ceramicist Nix Hawkins, merino scarves woven from hand-dyed yarn by Vinca Brown of Loomiere Weaves, and beautiful stained glass by Harriet Love of Snow Glass. Sussex makers are well represented too, with characterful pots from Ken Eardley; contemporary acrylic jewellery by Brighton-based maker Sarah Packington and prints inspired by Sussex and the South Downs from designer Julie Ingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s fair will also feature a programme of workshops covering brush making (run by Rosa Harradine), willow plant supports (Dominic Parette of Sussex Willow), cyanotype printing (Caroline Hodgson of Indio Moth) and lampshade making (Rosalind Freeborn of Papershades).

Find unique, handmade goods at the Beautiful and Useful craft fair

Sussex Prairies is an award-winning garden about 30 minutes north of Brighton, its eight acres filled with spectacular swathes of herbaceous perennials. September, when the grasses and many of the flowers are at their peak, is one of the best times to visit.

Teas, cakes and savoury refreshments will be on offer, along with a bar and live music to help your day go with a swing.

Free with garden entry (Adult £10; child £5; RHS members & season ticket holders £8)