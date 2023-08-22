These men’s community breakfast events have been running monthly since 2016 and have so far proved very successful. Our numbers regularly reach 40 with regular attendees from Chichester, Southbourne, Emsworth, Aldwick, Bogor, Midhurst and many surrounding areas. The aim of these community breakfasts is to encourage men and provide an opportunity to gather together, chat, socialise, cultivate new friendships and be inspired by an interesting and valuable talk. The speakers come from many different backgrounds including the media, the military, politicians, judges, business leaders, church leaders and many others. The breakfasts are usually scheduled for the fourth Saturday of the month. Although sponsored by Immanuel Church Chichester the breakfast events are aimed at all men irrespective of faith.