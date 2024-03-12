MG centenary takes centre stage at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MG has announced it will headline the legendary Central Feature display at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, celebrating the centenary of the iconic motoring brand.

MG’s highly anticipated, Cyberster EV roadster will headline Gerry Judah’s annual sculptural masterpiece, with the company taking centre stage in front of Goodwood House for the first time.

Arriving this summer, the Cyberster is a new generation of performance car that marks an electrifying milestone in MG’s storied history. Its central position at the world’s most prestigious motoring event promises to be one of the most exciting moments in MG’s centenary celebrations in the UK and further afield.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the Festival of Speed, said: “Following the world debut of the striking Cyberster at the 2023 Festival of Speed, we are delighted that MG are returning to Goodwood this year to celebrate their centenary in style with their first Central Feature. It is set to be a fitting tribute to the first 100 years of one of Britain’s oldest and most popular manufacturers, which has enjoyed a long association with Goodwood.”

MGs were almost ever-present at the circuit from 1948-1966, and before that, my grandfather ran the MG team in the 1930s, winning the famous Double-Twelve Hour Race at Brooklands in 1931. He was fascinated by their light weight, simplicity and clever engineering – characteristics which still underpin the brand today. MG’s 100-year history combined with their continuous drive for innovation, aligns perfectly with this year’s ‘Horseless to Hybrid’ theme, which recognises the advances in technology and power that have shaped motorsport over the last 130 years.”

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK Commercial Director, commented: “One hundred years ago, MG pioneered the creation of the popular sports car, turning dreams into reality for millions of enthusiasts around the world. We’re still committed to that founding vision of delivering accessible, innovative, and truly engaging cars. The Cyberster underlines that commitment with a high-performance EV convertible which we hope will have the same impact as its much-loved forerunners.”

“The Festival of Speed is the perfect occasion to celebrate our heritage in our home market where the MG story began, whilst also providing a perfect platform from which to demonstrate the dynamic future of the brand on a world stage.”

To fire-up the partnership with the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Cyberster was joined outside Goodwood House by one of its most famous predecessors, a beautiful 1964 Mk1 MGB Roadster with a 1.8 litre BMC engine. The two MG roadsters from different eras are both set to play a prominent role at the Festival of Speed.

MG will also return to the famous hill climb in 2024 and the company will announce further debuts destined for the Festival of Speed nearer the time.